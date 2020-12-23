Local airlines carry apricot, peach blossoms for Tet from January 27

A passenger will be allowed to check in with 1-2 branches of apricot or peach blossoms, measuring maximum 150cm x 40cm x 40cm (Vietnam Airlines ) and 150cm x 40cm x 50cm (Bamboo Airways) as a special ‘Luggage Consignment Service’.



Transportation fee will be VND450, 000 (US$18.75), not including VAT. In order to keep the flowers fresh during transportation, passengers should wrap flowers into bundles.

Other container-grown trees will be transported in accordance with requirements for cargo to ensure flight safety.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh