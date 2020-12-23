  1. Travel

Local airlines carry apricot, peach blossoms for Tet from January 27

SGGP
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and low-cost airlines Jetstar Pacific, Bamboo Airways will transport apricot and peach blossoms for the upcoming lunar New Year Festival (Tet) on domestic flights from January 27 -February 26 (the 15th day of the last lunar month – 15th day of the first lunar month).

Passengers should wrap flowers into bundles with the size not exceeding 150x40x40 cm or 150cm x 40cm x 50cm. (Photo: SGGP)

Passengers should wrap flowers into bundles with the size not exceeding 150x40x40 cm or 150cm x 40cm x 50cm. (Photo: SGGP)

A passenger will be allowed to check in with 1-2 branches of apricot or peach blossoms, measuring maximum 150cm x 40cm x 40cm (Vietnam Airlines ) and 150cm x 40cm x 50cm (Bamboo Airways) as a special ‘Luggage Consignment Service’.
Transportation fee will be VND450, 000 (US$18.75), not including VAT. In order to keep the flowers fresh during transportation, passengers should wrap flowers into bundles.
Other container-grown trees will be transported in accordance with requirements for cargo to ensure flight safety.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more