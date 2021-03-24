Local airlines to serve half a million seats on April 30, May 1

Accordingly, the airlines will increase around 100,000 seats over the same period of the previous years to meet the travel demand of passengers on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of Southern Vietnam and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2021) and May Day (May 1).



Particularly, Vietnam Airlines and VASCO will serve nearly 403,000 seats on around 2,100 domestic flights; meanwhile, Pacific Airlines announced to supply nearly 90,000 seats on nearly 500 local flights.

The carriers recorded that ticket booking has gradually increased in recent days.

Vietnam Airlines Group mainly increases flights connecting famous tourism destinations of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Quy Nhon, Da Lat, Phu Quoc, etc.

The diverse flight schedule will be flexible for passenger's journeys during the upcoming holiday.







By Ha Anh – Translated by Huyen Huong