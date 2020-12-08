Local tourism enterprises expect tours near New Year's Eve

Earlier, Ho Chi Minh City confirmed a new case of Covid-19 infection in the community, making a huge number of tourists canceling tours. The tourist delegations have constantly called businesses to get information about the pandemic control situation.Mr. Nguyen Minh Man, Director of Communication and Marketing of TST Tourist Company said that if the pandemic was well controlled, the number of tourists in this Tet holiday would reach around 70 percent compared with the company's plan.A representative of Vietravel Holdings Company said that the enterprise has suffered heavy losses in the current context of a new infection in the community. Specifically, around 18,000 customers cancelled or delayed the booked tours in December and on New Year's Eve 2021 as soon as new Covid-19 infectious cases were announced.Currently, the infectious cases of infection are under controlled together with positive information related to Covid-19 vaccine, making businesses and consumers more optimistic.Evidence showed that tours for customers and tourist delegations from Ho Chi Minh City to Phu Quoc, Con Dao, Northern Vietnam, etc have been still departed regularly.Ms. Doan Thi Thanh Tra, Director of Marketing and Communication of Saigontourist Company said that in recent days, her company constantly has been updating the pandemic information for its customers.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Huyen Huong