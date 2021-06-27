Localities to tighten epidemic control on inter-provincial bus routes

According to the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, there have been three new cases positive with SARS-CoV-2 in Thai Binh Province, all of whom are attendant or driver of a North-South passenger coach route.

At the same time, the Center for Disease Control of Thai Binh province confirmed one Covid patient among 388 sampled people. The person also works at the same driver’s agency as the other three.

The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam have requested local Departments of Transport to have passenger transport businesses constantly update their travel routes and to not drop off or pick up passengers in Covid-hit areas or crowded public spaces.

In addition, the drivers must keep a list of passengers with their addresses and phone numbers to facilitate contact tracing if necessary.

By Minh Anh - Translated by Tan Nghia