Lounger-bed tickets for Tet holiday on HCMC- Central-province route sold out





Meanwhile, at Mien Tay (Western) bus station, bus companies have not opened the selling as almost all of them exploited the short-haul routes except Phuong Trang and Thanh Buoi.According to Deputy Director of Mien Dong Bus Station Mr. Do Phu Dat, this reason was most of passengers preferred sleeper buses for their long journey on peak days from December 24 to December 28. However, car seats are still available for passengers.It is expected that the Eastern bus station would provide 14,300 seats, including 213,457 car seats and 326,289 lounger beds.

By Dinh Ly- Translated by Huyen Huong