Mandatory quarantine period for air passengers from abroad extended to 21 days

Mandatory concentrated quarantine for air passengers entering the country from abroad has been adjusted from 14 to at least 21 days. (Photo: VNA) According to the CAAV, the concentrated quarantine of foreign diplomats, experts, investors, high-tech workers and relatives entering Vietnam as well as Vietnamese citizens returning to the country are adjusted from 14 to 21 days in line with Official Dispatch No. 600/CD-BCD dated May 5, 2021 of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic Prevention and Control.



The CAAV asked airlines that transport foreign diplomats, experts, investors, foreign high-tech workers, and relatives entering Vietnam and Vietnamese citizens and laborers wishing to return home to strictly comply with current regulations on Covid-19 prevention and control.

The Authority also requested the VATM, airport authorities in the northern, central, and southern regions to inform airlines, agencies and units operating in the localities and follow the regulation.