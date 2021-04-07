Many activities respond to National Tourism Year 2021

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



The information was announced at a press conference on National Tourism Year 2021 with the theme “Hoa Lu-Thousand-year-old Capital” which was held by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and the People’s Committee of Ninh Binh Province in Ninh Binh Province yesterday.

Many localities and agencies will launch activities for National Tourism Year 2021, including Ninh Binh Province with 38 activities, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism with four activities and 27 other provinces and cities with 104 related events.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong