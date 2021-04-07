  1. Travel

Many activities respond to National Tourism Year 2021

SGGP
As the coronavirus pandemic in Vietnam is under controlled, activities in responding to National Tourism Year 2021 will take place as planned, contributing to advertising, promoting tourism development and cooperation among localities nationwide, raising the position and image of Vietnamese country and people to local and foreign visitors.
Many localities and agencies will launch activities for National Tourism Year 2021, including Ninh Binh Province with 38 activities, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism with four activities and 27 other provinces and cities with 104 related events.

Many activities respond to National Tourism Year 2021 ảnh 1 (Illustrative photo:SGGP)
The information was announced at a press conference on National Tourism Year 2021 with the theme “Hoa Lu-Thousand-year-old Capital” which was held by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and the People’s Committee of Ninh Binh Province in Ninh Binh Province yesterday.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more