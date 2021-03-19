Many luxury hotels, resorts nationwide respond to Earth Hour 2021

The hotels and resorts will encourage guests, employees and business partners to join several engaging activities in the dark.



Accordingly, the Alma Resort Cam Ranh in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has mobilized employees to collect garbage on the Bai Dai beach since the beginning of March. A two meter-long fish sculpture will be made of beach waste to remind people about the effect of plastic waste on marine life.

The Anam Resort Cam Ranh will create memorable moments for its guests with romantic candlelight dinners and an outdoor screening of a volume of the wildlife documentary series Our Planet.

The Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi will turn off non-essential lights for 90 minutes to raise awareness of the need to act on climate change from 8 pm to 9:30 pm on March 27.

While the La Residence Hue Hotel & Spa in Hue City will cooperate with the Hue Tourism College to organize a piano concert in the hotel on the same day. Participants will form the shape of the number 60+. The hotel will also host a video clip contest on the environmental protection activities to respond the Earth Hour.

Azerai Resort Can Tho in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Azerai Ke Ga Bay in Binh Thuan Province will also switch off their lights and appliances to save energy for one hour on the lights-out event.

Azerai Resort Can Tho is developed in line with sustainable tourism development in Can Tho City, using sola- power vehicles and having water treatment plant.

Launched by WWF, the Earth Hour program has since become the world’s biggest grassroots environmental movement where landmarks and communities switch off their lights simultaneously (8.30pm local time). Many cities all over the world will turn off their lights in response to the program.

The Earth Hour program firstly started in Vietnam in 2009.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh