Many people desire to travel after social distancing

The event was launched by the Private Economic Development Research Board under the Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform of the Prime Minister, Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board.



Ms. Emily Nguyen, representative of Google Asia-Pacific shared that the travel demand to Asia-Pacific countries reduced 8.6 percent compared to the same period last year due to Covid-19. However, Vietnam tourism industry has improved thanks to domestic travelling need after social distancing loosening from mid-April.



Besides, domestic flights accounted for 85 percent on Google searching in the last 30 days, an increase of 85 percent over the same period last year.



In six recent weeks, the number of travelling searching to the seas and islands destinations of Vietnam has been doubled. Notably Vung Tau, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Quy Nhon, Ha Long Bay, etc are on the top priorities destinations on searching. Additionally, the number of travel searching related to Vietnam National parks such as Phong Nha Ke Bang, Ba Vi National Park, Cuc Phuong National Park, Son Doong Cave, Cat Tien National Park, etc also surged 25 percent.



A survey related to means of travelling transportation of tourists showed that nearly 52 percent of tourists wanted to travel by airplane, 44.3 percent of visitors wanted to book hotel and tour online, 62 percent of travelers desired to travel on their own while 77 percent of people expected to experience in tourist resorts and 67 percent of visitors desired to travel to riverside resorts.

87 percent of tourists wanted to enjoy preferential price; most of them desired to travel to safe destinations of pandemic prevention.



During the passing time, several airlines and travel agencies such as Bamboo Airways, Philippine Airlines, Traveloka, etc launched preferential programs for passengers to promote the smokeless industry.



By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong