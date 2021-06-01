Massive airplanes face difficulties in overnight parking shortage

Massive airplanes face difficulties in parking overnight due to the limited exploitation



To overcome the overload, CAAV required the relevant units to promptly clarify the demand of the overnight parking of the airlines, plan the allocation, arrange the parking lots at several airports during the long-lasting pandemic.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the Covid-19 pandemic had hugely affected civil aviation activities nationwide. The flight exploitation has reduced, leading to the surge of airplane volumes parking overnight, especially in Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat International Airports, where placing the maintenance facilities of the airlines.Particularly, the head of CAAV stressed that the relevant units need to maximize the parking lots overnight at the approved home-base of airlines, avoiding the concentration at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat International Airports.If the airlines do not have the main maintenance and management facilities at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports, the relevant units have to review and restore the temporary parking lots overnight or allocate the parking at closed taxiways and the limitedly operated ones to minimize the influence of the airports’ exploitation.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong