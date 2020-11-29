Measures sought to revive tourism sector amid COVID-19

During the conference, representatives of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) gave forecasts on new trends in tourism demand in the region and the adaptability of the Vietnamese tourism sector.

Meanwhile, representatives from travel firms proposed strategic measures to raise competitiveness of the tourism industry during and after the pandemic, as well as policies to accelerate restructuring of the sector post-COVID-19 pandemic.

They discussed how to speed up digital transformation in tourism development as well as proposed cooperation models among investors to further enhance tourism promotion in the coming time.

Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam asked for doubling efforts to attract more visitors.

He stressed the need to digitise all cultural heritage and antiquities in museums, thereby providing new experiences to tourists via digital platforms before they decide to make a field visit.

Within the framework of the event, a signing ceremony for cooperation agreements to boost tourism development between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and five localities in the central key economic region was held.