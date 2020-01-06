Ministry develops database on Vietnamese land, people

The database at was built for two years as a joint effort of the ministry’s Library Department, public and private libraries, publishing houses, relevant agencies, and leading experts.

With more than 100,000 MARC (machine-readable-Cataloging) records, including over 5,000 digital and digitalized documents, the database is accessible by any Vietnamese and foreigner.

The materials, including books, newspapers, magazines, photos and video clips, provide an insight into Vietnam and its 63 cities and provinces, scenic spots, famous people and festivals.