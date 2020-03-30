Ministry of Transport officially limits domestic air routes





Accordingly, each airline will only operate one flight per day with air routes of Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi – Da Nang/Phu Quoc, Ho Chi Minh City – Da Nang/Phu Quoc.At the same time, the carriers must suspend all of their rest domestic flights departing from and arriving to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, excluding cargo flights.The Ministry of Transport also required the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to closely consider suggestion of the People Committee of provinces and cities on reducing additional flights and submitting the Ministry of Transport for decision.For specific reasons of transporting passengers to Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City or vice versa, the airlines need to propose suggestion to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam for each case.The Ministry of Transport also required the Airports Authority to cooperate with local authorities in assurance of the epidemic prevention measures.Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam had required the airports authorities and the carriers to ensure the minimum distance of two meters among passengers at the check-in counters and boarding, arrange passengers with one seat away on a row, measure human body temperature and complete medical declaration before boarding, etc.The carriers were also required to send the list of passengers on each flight, including passenger information and seat numbers to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong