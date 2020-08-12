Ministry orders continued suspension of passenger transport from/to Da Nang

Accordingly, all domestic passenger flights from/to Da Nang continue to be halted while flights to bring stranded tourists in the city home are conducted in line with the ministry’s Document 7703/ BGTVT-VT issued on August 6.

Non-passenger flights are not restricted.

The ministry also ordered to temporarily shut down public bus, tour bus and taxi services as well as vehicles running on contracts from/to and within the coastal city. Exception applies to certain special cases, including on-duty vehicles, ambulances, coaches picking up workers and experts, vehicles serving COVID-19 response and those transporting foods and other essentials.

Inter-provincial bus, tour bus or taxi services crossing Da Nang are not allowed to stop in the city for pick-ups and drop-offs.

Passenger rail and waterway transport services from/to the resort city are also temporarily suspended.

Social distancing orders are being imposed in Da Nang to stem the spread of COVID-19 after community infections resurged in Da Nang since July 25.

Vietnamplus