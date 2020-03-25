Ministry proposes fee cut for travel businesses amid Covid-19 pandemic

According to the proposal of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Finance should give a one-year exemption of two fees starting on April 1, regarding the change and re-grant of the Domestic and International Tour Operator Business Licenses; the change and re-grant of Domestic and International Tour Guide Licenses.
The cost of the change and re-grant of the Domestic and International Tour Operator Business Licenses are VND2 million and VND1.5 million respectively.
The fee of the change and re-grant of Domestic and International Tour Guide Licenses is VND650, 000; while the payment for On-site attractions guides is VND200,000.
As of December 15, the country has 2,648 international tour operator businesses and 26,854 tour guides, including 17,038 international tour guides, 9,129 domestic tour guides.