Ministry proposes fee cut for travel businesses amid Covid-19 pandemic

According to the proposal of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Finance should give a one-year exemption of two fees starting on April 1, regarding the change and re-grant of the Domestic and International Tour Operator Business Licenses; the change and re-grant of Domestic and International Tour Guide Licenses.



The cost of the change and re-grant of the Domestic and International Tour Operator Business Licenses are VND2 million and VND1.5 million respectively.

The fee of the change and re-grant of Domestic and International Tour Guide Licenses is VND650, 000; while the payment for On-site attractions guides is VND200,000.

As of December 15, the country has 2,648 international tour operator businesses and 26,854 tour guides, including 17,038 international tour guides, 9,129 domestic tour guides.







By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh