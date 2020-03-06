Ministry suggests using hotels for coronavirus isolation facilities

According to the dispatch No. 1034/CV-BCĐ issued on March 3 by the National Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of the Acute Respiratory Disease Caused by a New Coronavirus (nCoV), the ministry has asked cities and provinces, including Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Hai Duong, Bac Ninh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Quang Binh, Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, Lam Dong, HCMC, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Can Tho, Kien Giang to choose and make tourist accommodations into places for Vietnamese and foreign people who have been in quarantine for the coronavirus with service charges.



The cities and provinces have been asked send lists of accommodations along with their classification systems, promotional prices of rooms and services to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) before March 7.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will make report thereof to the National Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of the Acute Respiratory Disease Caused by a New Coronavirus.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh