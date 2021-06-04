Ministry temporarily suspends HCMC-Hai Phong air route

Cat Bi International Airport

The ministry delegated the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to announce the decision on temporary flight suspension for the Hai Phong-HCMC route to local carriers and relevant units.



In addition, airlines have to ensure the rights of passengers who bought tickets for cancellation transport.

The CAAV has been also required to coordinate with local authorities to carry out adjustments to flight schedules based on current situation of the pandemic.

Previously, Quang Ninh Province and Hai Phong City sent requests on suspending flights connecting HCMC and the two localities to the Ministry of Transport. The temporary halt aims to stop broader community transmission and prevent the further spread of virus.

Social distancing has been imposed in HCMC under the Prime Minister's Directive 15/2020, while Go Vap district and Thanh Loc ward of District 12 are applying measures under the PM's Directive 16/2020 for 15 days, from 00:00 on May 31.

Hai Phong has ordered 21-day centralized medical quarantine and 14-day home isolation for arrivals coming from affected areas and localities imposed social distancing measures nationwide, including HCMC.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh