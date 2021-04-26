Missing foreigner found dead at Dray Sap waterfall

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



According to the initial information of a 35-year-old woman who was the victim’s companion during the journey, she and the Russian tourist travelled to Dray Sap - Gia Long waterfall ecotourism area to enjoy beautiful landscape on April 24.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dak Sor Commune, Krong No District, Dak Nong Province Mr. Nguyen Duc Huu informed that the victim was defined as a 35-year-old Russian tourist named Raphael Agiliga Chukwunwike.The man had set an automatic fly-camera to catch images before he moved to the Dray Sap waterfall. A moment later, his companion discovered signal loss on the phone screen, so she searched for him but failed and decided to report to the authorities.The victim originated from Nigeria, holding Russian passport. He had entered Vietnam since 2019 and was granted a temporary residence card by the Vietnam Immigration Department.

By Dong Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong