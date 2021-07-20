More trains added to carry passengers home from Southern provinces

The trains' operation follows the proposals of the People’s Committees of Lang Son, Thanh Hoa, Ha Tinh, Thua Thien- Hue, Phu Yen, Binh Thuan provinces and Da Nang City amid the current complicated and unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic.

Trains will serve only 50 percent of its capacity to ensure safe distance among passengers, strictly perform the 5K message of the Ministry of Health and medical declaration instruction, spray disinfectant daily inside the cabin and at the terminals and equip sanitizer gels at all carriages and water-closets.

Additionally, train crew members are not allowed to disembark in case of unnecessary following the railway sector's regulations.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Huyen Huong