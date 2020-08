Particularly, train NA1 on Hanoi- Vinh route will depart from Hanoi at 10:45 PM on September 2. For the vice versa, train NA2 is expected to run at 10:05 PM on the same day.

Twin trains SNT1/SNT2, SNT4/SNT5 connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang will depart between August 27 and September 6 respectively.

During the holiday, the railway sector will add more stations for trains Thong Nhat connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to favourably pick up and drop down passengers.