National campaign launched to promote domestic tourism market

The ministry has also asked Ninh Binh Province to cancel the opening ceremony in response to the coronavirus outbreak.



The national tourism campaign is expected to stimulate local and international tourism markets as well as offer promotional programs of the aviation and tourism sectors.

The opening ceremony of National Tourism Year 2020 was scheduled on February 22 in the northern province of Ninh Binh. It will include a wide range of over 100 cultural activities such as Bai Dinh pagoda festival, Trang An festival, Hoa Lu festival, the Kinh Thien (Revering Heaven) Palace festival, Miss ASEAN 2020 pageant, Tam Coc – Trang An tourism week, a week of Cuc Phuong National Park, the National Marathon, exchange between World Heritage Sites, a conference on Hat Xam (Xam singing), trade and tourism fair and others. It’s a chance for Ninh Binh tourism to draw local and foreign visitors and promote its tourism development, contributing to the socio-cultural development of the province.





By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh