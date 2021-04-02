National Tourism Year 2021’s opening ceremony to take place on April 20

The announcement has been made by the People’s Committee of Ninh Binh Province. The event was suspended several times due to the coronavirus outbreak.



The national tourism year is expected to promote historical and cultural values, natural recourses and tourist products of Ninh Binh as well as contribute to the recovery of domestic tourism after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event also aims to strengthen the tourism development cooperation between Word Heritages provinces and cities in the country, attract tourism investments and raise the position and images of the country and Vietnamese people.

All activities of the National Tourism Year 2021 will be organized under strict preventive measures against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tourism year will see a wide range of hundreds of activities,such as Bai Dinh pagoda festival, Trang An festival, Hoa Lu festival, the Kinh Thien (Revering Heaven) Palace festival, Miss ASEAN pageant, Tam Coc – Trang An tourism week, a week of Cuc Phuong National Park, the National Marathon, exchange between World Heritage Sites, a conference on Hat Xam (Xam singing), trade and tourism fair and others. It’s a chance for Ninh Binh tourism to draw local and foreign visitors and promote its tourism development, contributing to the socio-cultural development of the province.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh