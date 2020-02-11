National Tourism Year’s opening ceremony halted due to coronavirus threat

The People’s Committee of the Northern province of Ninh Binh has sent a document No. 25/CV-UBND to cancel the opening ceremony to the Party Central Office, the State President's Office, the Office of the National Assembly, the Government Office, along with ministries, central agencies and People’s Committee of cities and provinces nationwide. The reorganization will be informed by the host province when choosing suitable .



The opening ceremony of National Tourism Year 2020 is scheduled on February 22 in the northern province of Ninh Binh. It will include a wide range of over 100 cultural activities such as Bai Dinh pagoda festival, Trang An festival, Hoa Lu festival, the Kinh Thien (Revering Heaven) Palace festival, Miss ASEAN 2020 pageant, Tam Coc – Trang An tourism week, a week of Cuc Phuong National Park, the National Marathon, exchange between World Heritage Sites, a conference on Hat Xam (Xam singing), trade and tourism fair and others.

It’s a chance for Ninh Bình tourism to draw local and foreign visitors and promote its tourism development, contributing to the socio-cultural development of the province.









By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh