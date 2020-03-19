Nearly 7,000 passengers enter Vietnam via airports on March 18

Yesterday, Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports received a total of 1,095 passengers on flights from Europe to Vietnam, including around 999 Vietnamese and 96 foreigners. Of which, there were 325 passengers travelling on flights from the UK, France and Germany.On the same day, around 5,711 passengers from ASEAN countries entered Vietnam on 78 flights. Accordingly, Noi Bai International Airport received 22 flights with 1,623 passengers; Da Nang International Airport received seven flights carrying 342 passengers; Cam Ranh Airport handled two flights with 220 passengers; Lien Khuong Airport got two flights with 159 passengers and Tan Son Nhat International Airport welcomed 43 flights with 3,159 passengers.Meanwhile, Can Tho and Phu Quoc Airport received only one flight with 129 passengers and 79 passengers, respectively. Most of the passengers are overseas Vietnamese returning to their hometowns.All passengers on entry completed medical declarations, body temperature measure, sample testing and isolation regulations. Congestion at the entry area of airports occurred during rush hour when there were many flights landing at the same time.The airports recommended that passengers should grasp and comply with mandatory regulations to ensure safety for themselves and their families, and join hands with the Vietnamese government and people in the prevention of Covid-19 pandemic, to avoid inappropriate, annoying or non-cooperative attitudes toward functional forces.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong