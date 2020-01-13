New air routes linking Can Tho with Seoul and Taipei inaugurated

The two new routes linking Can Tho with Taipei and Seoul will pave the way for locals and tourists to travel by safe, modern airway and at the same time promote the demand of tourism, trade, studying abroad thus offering more opportunities to explore attractions at the destinations.



The Can Tho – Taipei route operates four return flights per week, starting from January 10, 2020. The flight departs from Can Tho at 12:40 and arrives in Taipei at 17:10. The return flight takes off from Taipei at 18:10 and lands in Can Tho at 20:55 (All in local times).

The Can Tho – Seoul route will operate three return flights per week starting from January 16, 2020. The flight departs from Can Tho at 16:50 and arrives in Seoul (Incheon) at 23:55. The return flight takes off from Seoul at 02:30 and lands in Can Tho at 06:20 (All in local times).





By Phan Thanh - Translated by Uyen Phuong