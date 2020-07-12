New express boat service linking HCMC and Binh Duong Province launched

The 78km-long journey on Sai Gon River will begin operation at 8 and 9 a.m. in Bach Dang Wharf in District 1 and depart at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. in Ben Dinh pier in Cu Chi District with four trips a day. The boat will leave Bach Dang Wharf for Thanh Da Peninsula, stop to pick up passengers at Binh Hoa Wharf in Binh Thanh District, then drive into Thu Dau Mot in Binh Duong Province, dock at Tiamo Pier and reach to Cu Chi.



A ticket from Bach Dang Wharf to Ben Dinh Pier costs VND220,000 (US$9.3); between Bach Dang and Binh Duong Province, VND120,000 (US$5.1); and Binh Duong -Cu Chi, VND150,000 (US$6.4).

The express boats are equipped with with facilities, including air-conditioners, wifi, 50-inch flat-screen LCD televisions; water and snacks will be served free of charge during the trips.







By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh