New roadmap to welcome outbound tourists

The Government has just issued the Resolution No. 79/ NQ-CP on the list of countries whose citizens have been granted electronic visas (E-visas) and list of international border gates that allow foreigners to enter and exit with E-visas. Shortly, there were expressions concerning over the possibility of ensuring safety against with the complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic.



On May 27, Deputy Director General of Viet Nam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) under Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ha Van Sieu, said that, E-visa was considered a boost to mark a turning point in attracting international visitors to Vietnam and promoting Vietnam as a friendly, attractive, and safe destination.

After a long time being "frozen" by the Covid-19 pandemic, international tourism has been in the careful planning to welcome foreign visitors under new normal conditions, the leader of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism said. Basing on Covid-19 situation, Vietnam has come up with some plans to greet travelers for each segment and each market.

“Recently, Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has been working with representatives of the Thai tourism agency and Taipei Cultural Office to discuss the time to cooperate. For example, first, Vietnam opens to some countries and territories such as Thailand, Korea, China and Taiwan, then to countries like Japan, and others next. However, the roadmap to open international tourism depends on the epidemic control of each country and territory,” Mr. Ha Van Sieu said.

During the period of transition to reopen the international tourism market, VNAT is working on building a safe tourism corridor between Thailand and Vietnam. The Thai side proposed a pilot project to open specialized tours, which are charter flights to designated destinations or services of a city in each country.

The tourism industry is preparing to launch a project to set up online channels connecting Vietnam tourism and source markets. In case this year’s roadshows are not organized, the online programs will introduce safe destinations to tourism marketing staffs of foreign travel agencies by many languages such as French, Japanese, Korean and Chinese.

On May 27, the Ministry of Transport said that it had assigned the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) to study and propose the time to reconnect some international routes before June 10 to send to the Prime Minister. According to the CAAV, Vietnamese carriers are now ready to reopen international routes. At the same time, they have received requests from many Taiwanese and Korean airlines to fly to Vietnam. However, the CAAV and the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control will base on the epidemic situation in those countries to decide time to re-open routes.

On the same day, the Ministry of Transport asked the CAAV to strengthen control and management of crew members to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic to the community.

By staff writers – Translated by Hoang Giang