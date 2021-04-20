Nha Trang sees sudden increase in tourist numbers

Island tour is a strategic product of Khanh Hoa Province's tourism industry. (Photo: SGGP)

Nha Trang Tourist Pier has received around 1,000-1,500 travelers waiting to take boats to islands on Nha Trang Bay every day, and 2,000-2,500 visitors per day at the weekend since the beginning of April, an increase of 100-150 percent compared to the previous months, said head of the pier’s management board, Tran Van Phu.



Now, Khanh Hoa has well controlled the Covid-19 pandemic, creating a safe environment for visitors. In addition, the province’s tourism industry has launched many promotional programs to stimulate tourism demands and attract tourists. And it is beautiful time for travelers to visit Nha Trang that enjoys warm and sunny day, a representative of the provincial tourism industry explained.

Khanh Hoa launches many promotional programs to stimulate domestic tourism market when the number of foreign tourists decreased due to the Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo: SGGP)

The number of tourists is expected to continue to grow more in the upcoming national holidays, the Reunification Day on 30 April and Labor Day on May 1 when hotels will offer deep discounts.

It is estimated that 5,000-7,000 passengers coming to Nha Trang Tourist Pier per day during the forthcoming public holidays.

Prevention measures for managing Covid-19 risks to prevent the spread of coronavirus have been strictly implemented in the pier. Travelers have been required to have their temperatures taken, wear masks and wash hands.

The Department of Tourism of Khanh Hoa Province and Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa Tourism Association previously made a farm trip for 130 invited guests who are representatives of travel agents across the country to survey tourism in the province. On this occasion, many Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) on organizing tours at preferential prices to draw visitors to Khanh Hoa were signed between the province and travel businesses.

By Van Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh