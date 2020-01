The Department of Tourism in Khanh Hoa Province said that following the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s guideline, Chinese travel agents will temporarily stop sending tourists to the province from January 28 amid the ongoing epidemic of a novel coronavirus from China.



According to the province’s Department of Tourism, from January 23 to 26, around 165, 000 international tourists have flocked to Nha Trang including 29,000 Chinese holiday-makers.





By Van Ngoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong