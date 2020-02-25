Ninh Binh bear sanctuary attractive to foreign tourists

Since it was operational in March 2019, the sanctuary welcomed 2,500 visitors, including 2,000 international holiday-makers.

The centre has a total area of 10ha, able to accommodate about 100 bears in a suitable semi-natural habitat.

It has cared for a total of 29 bears which used to be kept in captivity and illegally traded to harvest their bile.

The sanctuary has also organised activities to help raise public awareness of bio-diversity conservation and environmental protection.

This facility is expected to contribute to improving animal welfare, especially for bears, and providing a safe semi-natural habitat for them to recover their natural behaviours, thus helping to end bear farming for bile and protect bears in the wild.

Vietnamplus