No more flights from RoK to Can Tho airport exploited

Works for medical supervision at the Can Tho international airport are strictly controlled.



Cases with flu-like symptoms of fever, coughing and shortness of breath are sent to medical facilities for isolation, testing and treatment under the conduction of the Ministry of Health.

Medical facemasks are provided at the airport





The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) said that the Can Tho international airport received a total of 11 flights carrying 1,868 passengers from RoK to Can Tho, of which, 168 passengers with Korean nationality and 366 ones from epidemic areas.100 percent of traveler on these flights have completed medical declarations for entry and have been monitored their health, notably passengers coming from or passing through Daegu and North Gyeongsang within 14 days since the day of entry was isolated at concentration areas.Airport staffs and healthcare workers are provided personal protective equipment including gloves, medical facemasks and protective clothing.Additionally, the functional forces strictly implement epidemical prevention measures, especially passenger terminals, airplanes and equipment at the airport have been sprayed with Chloramin B disinfectant after the airport staffs leave.Works for medical supervision at the Can Tho international airport continues to be strictly implemented and controlled.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong