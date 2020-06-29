  1. Travel

No Pakistani pilots work for Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) have reviewed and confirmed that all of their foreign pilots do not hold Pakistani passport or certificates and licenses issued by Pakistani authorities.

The flight crew of Vietnam Airlines

The review was made by some airlines according to the requirement of the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam.

Currently, Vietnam Airlines and VASCO have 850 Vietnamese pilots and 106 foreigners.  Meanwhile, around 60 Vietnamese pilots and 145 foreign pilots work for Jetstar Pacific. 

Bamboo Airways also confirmed that all the foreign pilots of the airline do not hold Pakistani passport or certificates and licenses issued by Pakistani authorities. 

Most of Bamboo Airways’s foreign pilots come from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, etc.
 


