The Ministry of Transport sent an urgent dispatch to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on the suspension of international flights carrying Vietnamese citizens to the Hanoi-based Noi Bai Airport starting from 0:00am on March 26.

The dispatch, signed by Deputy Transport Minister Le Anh Tuan, explained that the decision is made as quarantine facilities in Hanoi have become overloaded and unable to accommodate more people.



The CAAV is asked to inform all airlines to stop the transport of Vietnamese citizens to the Noi Bai Airport until the end of March 31.



Earlier, the Transport Ministry also sent a dispatch to the CAAV requesting the halt of the transport of Vietnamese from foreign countries to the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, starting from 0:00am on March 25 to 31, for the same reason.