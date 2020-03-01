Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat airports stop receiving flights from RoK





Accordingly, Van Don and Can Tho airports will pick up airplanes from the epidemic area.The decision of CAAV only applies to passenger flights while cargo airlines may land at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat as planned.In the recent days, the number of passengers from the Republic of Korea to Vietnam has increased significantly. Particularly, Noi Bai International Airport received more than 1,000 people from the country on February 27.These passengers have to spend long hours for waiting shuttle buses, checking in staying places at military units.Carriers are responsible for notifying all passengers from RoK to Vietnam about honestly filling out medical declarations; and recommend Vietnamese passengers who are living, studying or working in the Covid-19-hit country about considering carefully buying tickets to Vietnam because they will be isolated within 14 days after arriving in Vietnam.Additionally, carriers are responsible for notifying Korean passengers to avoid passengers flying to Vietnam without entrance allowance.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong