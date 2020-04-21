Number of boats to Phu Quoc increased after the risk of COVID-19 transmission

The return trips on routes of Rach Gia-Phu Quoc and Rach Gia-Hon Tre will be operational with two high-speed boat services per day of each route.



The boat operators must arrange passengers to sit separately, staying as far away from others. Passengers have to wash and sanitize their hands, wear face masks during the trip and fill health declaration form.

Earlier, high-speed boats from the mainland to Phu Quoc and Kien Hai islands were suspended temporarily due to COVID-19 since April 1. The local authorities has allowed a limited number of ferries to transport essential supplies to Phu Quoc island.

The Kien Giang Province People’s Committee has also gave a nod to transport businesses to re-operate inner routes by road and water in the province. The provincial water service will be operated with one trip per day on a route.





By Ngoc Dan - Translated by Kim Khanh