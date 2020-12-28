Number of foreign visitors to Vietnam declines 78.8%

Total foreign tourists in 2020 reached over 3,837,000, presenting a year-on-year decrease of 78.7 percent.



Visitors arriving by air were nearly 3.1 million, accounting for 80.3 percent of the total number of international visitors to Vietnam and reducing by 78.6 percent. The number of visitors by land and sea accounted for 15.9 percent with 609,400 arrivals and 3.8 percent with 144,700 travelers, a fall of 81.9 percent and 45.2 percent respectively.

The number of visitors from Asia was 2,813, 000, accounting for 73.3 percent of the total and decreasing 80.4 percent compared to last year; from Europe gained 671,900, falling 69 percent; from the America reached 236,500, dropping 75.7 percent; from the Australia was estimated at 102,800, down 76.2 percent; and from the Africa reached 12,500, down 73.9 percent.

Despite of the complicated situation of the Covid-19 outbreak, the country has managed to control the pandemic effectively. Trading activities and consumption service together with transport activities reached high growth rates in last months.





By Anh Phuong - Translated by Kim Khanh