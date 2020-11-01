Number of foreign visitors to Vietnam increases by 7.6 percent in October

The country welcomed 3.8 million foreign visitors in the first ten months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 73.8 percent.

Additionally, the 2nd national domestic tourism recovery campaign under theme “Vietnam – safe, attractive destination” featuring many special promotional programs has been launched.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has also released the Safe Vietnam Tourism App which will help visitors easily update information about destinations, services and policies.

The national tourism conference 2020 will be held in Hoi An (Quang Nam) in November. It will discuss about tourism sector’s development, tourism recovery solutions, restructuring tourism source markets after the pandemic, the global and regional tourism situation, challenges and opportunity of Vietnam’s tourism industry, latest tourism trend.





By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh