The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Can Tho city said that the locality attracted around 813,060 arrivals during Tet holidays thanks to diverse and attractive programs.According to a report from some travel agents, many tourists canceled tours to Can Tho and guests from Can Tho city also canceled some local and foreign tours in February and March.Director of Cam Mountain cable car tourist area Ly Thanh Sang also reported that the number of tourists coming here has lost significantly by 30-40 percent since 2019-nCoV epidemic outbreak.According to the Department of Tourism of Kien Giang Province, Phu Quoc pearl island is inherently the strongest tourist attraction destination in Mekong Delta but international visitors to the tourist destination are currently fewer than before.In Dong Thap Province, Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Mr. Ngo Quang Tuyen said that the department directed tourism companies, travel businesses, resorts, restaurants, hotels to show statistics of tourists arriving and staying in the province.Sharing with a reporter of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, Chairman of the People's Committee of An Giang Province Nguyen Thanh Binh, Party Committee Secretary of Dong Thap Province Le Minh Hoan and the leader of Can Tho City People's Committee said that there have been no cases of acute pneumonia, caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV), in the provinces until 5pm February 11 and the local tourist areas still operate normally but the number of visitors has decreased.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong