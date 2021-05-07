Numerous tourists must cancel travel plan due to Covid-19

According to Vietnam Travel And Marketing Transports Joint Stock Company (Vietravel), the company got used to the pandemic outbreak, tour cancelation or delay, etc so the company is always ready for dealing with the pandemic and actively supports its customers. However, the Covid-19 outbreak over the provinces and cities nationwide caused significant impacts on the upcoming summer tours.

Besides, some tourists had to change their travel plans due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.Another tourism company named TST also said that travelers often canceled the Northern and Central trips.On the same day, the Municipal Department of Tourism sent an official instruction letter to districts, heads of tourism destinations to strictly comply with the Covid-19 control and prevention regulations of the Ministry of Health.Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of HCMC Department of Tourism said that the agency required the staff at tourism destinations to follow the Covid-19 control and prevention regulations as well as to establish the Covid-19 prevention and control teams at the entertainment places. In particular, it is recommended to regularly use loudspeakers to remind guests and staff of tourist sites to strictly comply with the 5K regulation, including khau trang (face mask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration), spraying Cloramin B inside the campus, tourist sites four times a week.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Huyen Huong