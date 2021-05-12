Only two twin trains allowed operating daily on North-South railway

Some twin trains are temporarily halted operation on the North- South railway due to Covid-19



Earlier, the railway sector temporarily halted some twin trains on the North- South railway amidst the Covid-19 escalation along with strictly performing the pandemic control and prevention measures at train stations and on trains such as equipping with antiseptic hand sanitizers, regularly checking temperature, performing medical declaration of passengers, spraying disinfection at train stations and inside all carriages, etc.

Besides, the railway sector recommended passengers to strictly comply with the 5K regulation, including khau trang (face mask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration) against the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong