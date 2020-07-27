According to a report of flights exploitation from and to the Da Nang International Airport, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam allowed the airlines to increase 17 flights to serve passengers departing from the Central City.

In addition, some airlines are planned to exploit wide-body aircrafts to increase their capacity. However, the huge number of passengers have demand of leaving for Da Nang.



According to the airlines’ booking statistics, around 80,000 passengers will trap in Da Nang City from July 27 to July 31.



Amid the situation, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam also proposed the Ministry of Health to immediately issue guidance on disease prevention and control for flights from Da Nang to other localities.



The agency also recommended gathering all passengers at the international terminal of Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports for quarantine work under the guidance of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.



Currently, the airports authorities have implemented supervision of flights linking Da Nang and other airports, tracking traces of passengers moving from the city to ensure timely the supply of information in case of detecting suspected passengers with the pandemic.





By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong