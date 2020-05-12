Over 8.3 mln visitors flock to Uncle Ho’s hometown in five recent years

On the recent Reunification Day holiday (April 30) and May Day (May 1), the initial statistics showed that more than 200 delegations with around 7,000 arrivals visited Uncle Ho’s fatherland.Tourists had opportunity to visit Sen Village- the homeland of President Ho Chi Minh's father and Hoang Tru Village- the homeland of his mother, offer incenses and flowers at the tomb of Hoang Thi Loan who was Uncle Ho’s mother at Dong Tranh Mountain, etc.

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong