Passenger fined US$86 for burning tissue paper on flight

The fine is in line with the Decree No.162 of the Government on administrative penalties for civil aviation offences, in which violators will receive fines ranging from VND1 million (US$43.2) to VND3 million (nearly US$130).



The passenger failed to comply with instructions for ensuring aviation order, security and safety provided by the flight crew members.On November 2, the flight VN243 on Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City route was forced to pause its takeoff and return the apron as a male passenger on seat No.20A suddenly put out the flame to burn a tissue paper.Security staffs of the Noi Bai International Airport were promptly present on the aircraft to settle down the incident. The passenger was then handed over to the authorities of Noi Bai Airport.According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, each passenger is allowed to carry a small safety match box and small lighter using absorbable liquid fuels or a pack of safety matches on board. However, these items are not allowed in their carry-on and check-in baggage.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Huyen Huong