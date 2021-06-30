Passenger transportation on fixed routes to be registered online from July 1

The new service contributes to creating favorable conditions for people and transport enterprises, effectively implementing the Goverment's Decree No.10 on automobile transport business and conducting automobile transport business conditions.Via the portal, transport enterprises can flexibly choose and register the departure schedule online basing on the list of fixed routes and travel maps as announced.
More than 124,560 transport businesses can easily submit the administrative procedures online and the handling process will be shortened from seven to only three days as the portal is officially operated.