  1. Travel

Passengers can return train tickets online from September 1

SGGP

From September 1, passengers can return train tickets online through the electronic ticketing system of Vietnam Railway Corporation to limit people- to-people contact in the context of the complicated Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead of returning the tickets at train stations, passengers can do that via e-ticket website. This method is only applied for passengers who buy train tickets and make payment online via smart mobile apps.

Those who buy tickets at train stations or book tickets online but  make payment at train stations, bank counters and post offices have to arrive at train stations to return the tickets according regulations. 
 


By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

