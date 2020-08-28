Passengers can return train tickets online from September 1

Instead of returning the tickets at train stations, passengers can do that via e-ticket website. This method is only applied for passengers who buy train tickets and make payment online via smart mobile apps.
Those who buy tickets at train stations or book tickets online but make payment at train stations, bank counters and post offices have to arrive at train stations to return the tickets according regulations.
