Passengers through Tan Son Nhat, Noi Bai set record high on Tet holidays

On January 22-28, there were 6,190 turns of takeoffs and landing carrying 892,600 passengers at Tan Son Nhat international airport which was the highest ever.The airport also exploited approximately 1,000 flights per day.Noi Bai international airport also reached a record growth with 3,926 turns of takeoffs and 540,200 passengers.According to Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, only 77.2 percent of flights took off on time, 22.8 percent of flights were delayed and five flights were canceled during the Lunar New Year eve.The reason for the delay increase was due to the overload at international airports.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong