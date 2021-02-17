Passengers traveling by plane, train during Tet holiday decrease sharply

According to the National Traffic Safety Committee, during the 7- day holiday (from February 10-16), there were around 9,500 turns of taking off and landing with more than 815,000 passengers, down by 66.6 percent, and 14,000 tons of cargo, up 3.3 percent over the same period in 2020 via Vietnam’s carriers.In particular, Tan Son Nhat International Airport served 256,000 passengers, down by over 71 percent; with 3,400 turns of taking off and landing, a reduction of 44.5 percent. Meanwhile, the figures in Noi Bai International Airport and Da Nang International Airport sharply decreased by over 51 percent, nearly 75 percent and 73.8 percent, 86.2 percent respectively.As for the railway, the volume of passenger and cargo strongly decreased over the same period in 2020 with nearly 12,800 customers and more than 6,000 tons of cargo due to an impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong