Phong Nha- Ke Bang National Park tops most hospitable destination list in VN

This year's awards is based on verified results of more than 130 million reviews of tourists who ever rented rooms in the mentioned destination. Of which, more than 1.1 million reviews were collected from accommodation establishments in Vietnam.Following Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in the list is Hoi An (Quang Nam), Ninh Binh, Sapa (Lao Cai) and Mai Chau (Son La).The Traveller Review Awards is part of Booking.com's annual appreciation program to recognize hospitality of partners based on rating scores of travelers after their vacation.Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park was also ranked the 15th best national park voted by TripAdvisor during the Covid-19 pandemic period in 2020.

By Minh Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong