Phu Quoc airport stops broadcasting flight information on radio from January 20

In order to avoid delay and missed flights, the national flag carrier-Vietnam Airlines will deploy new notification methods at the airport to help passengers conveniently follow and update flight information.In addition, airport staffs at the check-in counters will notify passengers about the cancellation of radio broadcasting notification.Additional 13 large signals about the cancellation have been installed at check-in counters, security checkpoints, waiting rooms and exits so that passengers could easily, actively find out and update information on flight information screens.Previously, international airports of Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Da Nang and Cam Ranh had changed to the new notification form, aiming to minimize the noise at the terminals.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong