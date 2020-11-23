Phu Quoc to receive more than 3 million arrivals in 2020

The pearl island of Phu Quoc is considered as a top holiday destination for the domestic and foreign visitors. The participation of key opinion leaders (KOLs) is the new feature of this year's tourism stimulation and advertisement activities in Phu Quoc.

Currently, the province performs linkage with localities across the country, including Ho Chi Minh City to attract more and more visitors.

Deputy Director General of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Mr. Ha Van Sieu spoke at the conference that domestic tourism stimulation is still identified as the top priority of the tourist industry in the current context.From the beginning of the year up to now, many tourism stimulation programs have been launched in localities across the country, contributing to advertising tourism destinations as well as visitors attraction.According to Director of the Kien Giang Provincial Department of Tourism Tran Chi Dung, the locality received about 2.9 million visitors in the first ten months of 2020 despite a severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is expected that Phu Quoc would welcome more than three million arrivals in 2020.Besides that, many hotels and entertainment destinations in Phu Quoc have performed preferential and discount programs for domestic tourists.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong